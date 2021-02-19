Williams career-high 32 sparks WSU to romp over Cal 82-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Noah Williams scored a career-high 32 points with four 3-pointers, nine rebounds, a career-high tying seven assists and three steals as Washington State pounded Cal 82-51 Thursday night, the Cougars largest margin of victory in the history of their series with Cal.

Williams surpassed his previous career high by halftime, putting up 24 points, and trailed the entire Cal team by just two at the break. DJ Rodman and Andrej Jakimovski each scored 11 for Washington State, and Efe Agobidi added 10 points and eight rebounds.