Sandra Scully, wife of Hall of Fame announcer, dies at 76

Vin and Sandra were married for 47 years

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wife of Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully has died. The Los Angeles Dodgers say Sandra Scully died Sunday night at age 76. She had been dealing with the neuromuscular disease ALS over the last several years and died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

She and Vin Scully celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in 2020. Sandra Scully was a frequent companion to her husband in his final years as Dodgers announcer. He retired in 2016.