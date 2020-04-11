Mariners Crawford, White earn Gold Gloves

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford and first baseman Evan White have been named 2020 American League Gold Glove winners.
White becomes the first rookie first baseman to win the award since its creation in 1957, and the second Mariners rookie to ever win. Ichiro Suzuki did it in 2001. He is the second Seattle first baseman to win a Gold Glove, joining John Olerud who won it three times. White led American League first basemen with 7 Defensive Runs Saved.
Crawford is the second Mariners shortstop to win the award, joining Omar Vizquel in 1993. Crawford finished the 2020 season ranked 2nd among American League shortstops with 6 Defensive Runs Saved.
This marks the 12th time in franchise history in which multiple Mariners were winners.