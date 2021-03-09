Sports betting to launch in Washington in time for NFL season

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Several tribal casinos in Washington now have the federal approval needed to officially offer sports wagering. It's the last step in a lengthy process that involves approvals from the state and tribal governments.
Snoqualmie Casino CEO and President Stanford Le said the goal is to open the sportsbook on the first week of the regular NFL season, which kicks off on September 9.
"Hopefully the first day," Le said.
The Snoqualmie is among the first tribes in Washington whose amended gaming agreement was entered into the federal registry by the U.S. Interior Department, giving the casino the green light to officially begin offering sports wagering to customers.
The process has been in the works since Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill last year that authorizes sports wagering in tribal casinos only.
Tribes must submit changes to their current gaming agreement, known as compact amendments, to the Washington State Gaming Commission for approval before it is sent back to the tribe, then submitted to the governor to sign off, and finally, to be entered in the federal registry.
The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe joins eight other tribes whose compact amendments with the state are now entered into the federal registry.
They include the Cowlitz, Lummi Nation, Puyallup, Spokane, Squaxin Island, Stillaguamish, Suquamish and Tulalip Tribes, according to the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Legal sports betting in Washington was a long time coming for sports fans like John Harrell, who lives in Issaquah and is a regular at Snoqualmie Casino.
"Now with the convenience of this, we're going to be able to make our bets. We don't have to travel to Las Vegas," Harrell said.
The sportsbook is still under development inside the casino and not open to the public yet.
"Once our vendors are licensed and our own team members are licensed as well as the software, we can launch the sportsbook," Le said.
Harrell, meanwhile, will play slot machines until he can place a bet on his favorite teams, the Mariners and the Seahawks.
"Let's get it open, let's be able to make our wagers, let's do it," Harrell said.
Mobile app betting is not allowed under Washington's new sports wagering law unless the bets are "physically present on the premises" of the tribal casino.