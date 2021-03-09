Sports betting to launch in Washington in time for NFL season

Several tribes now have the final federal approval to offer sports wagering with the first NFL regular-season games right around the corner.

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Several tribal casinos in Washington now have the federal approval needed to officially offer sports wagering. It's the last step in a lengthy process that involves approvals from the state and tribal governments.



Snoqualmie Casino CEO and President Stanford Le said the goal is to open the sportsbook on the first week of the regular NFL season, which kicks off on September 9.



"Hopefully the first day," Le said.

The Snoqualmie is among the first tribes in Washington whose amended gaming agreement was entered into the federal registry by the U.S. Interior Department, giving the casino the green light to officially begin offering sports wagering to customers.



The process has been in the works since Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill last year that authorizes sports wagering in tribal casinos only.

Tribes must submit changes to their current gaming agreement, known as compact amendments, to the Washington State Gaming Commission for approval before it is sent back to the tribe, then submitted to the governor to sign off, and finally, to be entered in the federal registry.



The Snoqualmie Indian Tribe joins eight other tribes whose compact amendments with the state are now entered into the federal registry.