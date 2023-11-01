2 western Washington teen athletes die days apart

The deaths of Reese Widman and Solomon Gardner have sparked conversations about the pressure of high school athletics and mental health.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit Vibrant Emotional Health’s Safe Space for digital resources.

A wooden cross marks the spot where 17-year-old Reese Widman died. His parents say their son took his own life.

“We just lost a brother but we gained an angel and he’s always going to be watching over us and he’ll always be with us on the field and off the field,” Spencer Johnson a baseball coach with Steilacoom High School.

Reese died on Friday, Jan. 6, two days before another high school baseball player, Solomon "Solo" Gardner from Olympia was pronounced dead.

Solomon, 16, had been hospitalized for three weeks after attempting suicide and suffering a traumatic brain injury. He died after contracting pneumonia while in the hospital, his mother told KING 5.

The two incidents were not connected.

Reese's parents said the two boys played against each other a few times and they played for the same club, but not on the same team. Reese's parents said they reached out to Solomon's parents to let them know they are not alone.

Corey Widman is Reese Widman’s dad, he was also his son’s high school head baseball coach.

“It has been absolutely humbling and sobering the outpour of support and love for Reese and for us, these past few days and they’ve been very, very hard,” Corey said.

Reese was a standout baseball player that was set to play for Pierce College in the fall. A pitcher who the team relied on as a closer – a young man who saved games and now his parents hope his story will save lives.

“What needs to happen is that people know you can always have a different option – you can always talk to other people you can always get help. This is a final, final decision he made we will never get him back. He will never get a chance to step on the mound on this earth,” said Kelly Widman, Reese’s mom.

The Widmans say their son had a history of depression – they said they were open about the subject but never imagined they’d get that call. His fellow teammates are remembering a young man that loved baseball and loved to make others laugh.

His teammates were family on and off the field and would have helped if they had known.

“Being vulnerable, especially as a man is not a sign of weakness, I think it’s a sign of strength I think it’s a sign that you want to help yourself,” said teammate Tristen Felizardo.

And that, they hope, is his legacy – a reminder to other students, to check in with one another – no matter how large the smile appears.



“No matter how happy someone may seem on the outside you really do never know what they’re feeling inside just reach out to your friends make sure everyone is doing okay,” said teammate Javin Coke.