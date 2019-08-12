Washington State will play in the Cheez-It Bowl against Air Force on December 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix Arizona.

WSU finished the season 6-6 overall and 3-6 in conference play this season. The team became bowl eligible after beating Oregon State 54-53 on November 23rd. This is the fifth straight appearance for the Cougs in a bowl game.

If Washington State wins this game they will finish with a winning record. The team hasn't had a losing record by season's end since 2014.

Air Force finished 10-2 this season out of the Mountain West Conference.

Game time is at 7:15 p.m. and will air on ESPN.

RELATED: WSU head coach Mike Leach said he never planned on leaving the Cougs

RELATED: Contract for WSU coach Mike Leach extended through 2024 season