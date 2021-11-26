Washington State pummels Washington 40-13 in Apple Cup

It's the 12th time in Apple Cup history the Cougs won by double digits

SEATTLE (AP) — Max Borghi rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Washington State handed Washington its biggest loss in the history of the rivalry matchup with a 40-13 victory in the Apple Cup.

The Cougars snapped a seven-game losing streak to their rivals picking up their first win in the series since 2012 and first at Husky Stadium since 2007.

The Cougars did it in grand, record-setting fashion with a dominant and complete thumping that left those in crimson rushing the field to celebrate while those clad in purple made an early move to the exits. The previous largest margin of victory for Washington State was a 52-26 win in 1973.

WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura hit on 21 of his first 22 pass attempts and finished 27 of 32 for 245 yards. Deon McIntosh added the Cougars' third touchdown on a 2-yard run. Washington State kicker Dean Janikowski kicked four field goals and four extra points.

Huskies quarterback Sam Huard had a rough go in his first Washington start. Huard finished 17 of 31 passing for 190 yards and four interceptions. He threw the first touchdown of his career to Rome Odunze who made a terrific one-handed leaping catch for a 16-yard TD early in the fourth quarter.