Washington St. pulls away in second half, tops Seattle 79-61

Cougs improve to 10-9 against the Redhawks

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points and Washington State defeated Seattle 79-61 for the Cougars’ 15th straight nonconference victory.

Roberts hit four 3-pointers and was joined in double-figure scoring by Dishon Jackson and Noah Williams with 13 points each and Mouhamed Gueye with 10. The Redhawks were led by Nate Robinson who made four 3-pointers and scored 17 points. Riley Grigsby added 12 points.