Huskies move to 3-4, 2-2

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Morris threw two second-half touchdown passes and Washington rallied to extend the nation’s longest losing streak to 19 games with a 21-16 win over Arizona.

Washington stumbled through the first half and was down nine before rallying behind Morris in the fourth quarter. The Huskies’ beleaguered quarterback hit Terrell Bynum on two long passes to set up two scores and Washington’s defense shut down Arizona after being hit with big players earlier.