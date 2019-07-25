Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones was never a fan of training camp. In fact, when it came to sports, football was runner-up to his favorite sport: basketball.

In this week’s Silvi Knows podcast, Big Walt talks about his MVP days playing high school hoops (5:51).

He said the most fun he had playing football was in junior college, but he shares Seahawks stories about former head coach Mike Holmgren (22:12), pushing a SUV to stay in shape (24:42), Tobeck the troublemaker (27:45), and Walt’s extreme distaste for recovering fumbles (33:31).

Oh, and there was one time when Walt woke up a former quarterback teammate and hit him with a big right (36:20).

Walter Jones is a big man with big stories, all on this week’s podcast.