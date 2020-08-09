Vrabel now must figure out where Clowney fits in Titans' D

The Tennessee Titans finally have three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley Jr., too.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans finally have three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and Vic Beasley Jr., too.

Now it's up to coach Mike Vrabel and his assistants to figure out how much they can get from both outside linebackers starting when they open the season in Denver.

Vrabel says it's great to add pieces and they must see where everybody fits.

Vrabel said Monday that Clowney has started the testing process and he later signed his contract.