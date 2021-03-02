Vote for the Sports Star of the Year Awards airing on KING 5 on Feb. 27

The 86th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards are upon us. You can vote for your favorite player, team, or moment from the Pacific Northwest.

The 86th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards are upon us. You can vote for your favorite player, team, or moment from across the Northwest in the past year. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 6. You can vote here.

Watch the 86th Annual Sports Star of the Year Awards airing on KING 5 on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Here are the categories:

Sports Story of the Year: Sounders FC comeback, Seahawks win NFC West, Kraken breaks records, Gonzaga Men's Basketball first to 30, Storm wins 4th WNBA Championship.

Sports Star of the Year | Women's Sports: Charlisse Leger-Walker | WSU Basketball, McKenzi Williams | Seattle U Basketball, Morganne Flores | UW Softball, Jenn Wirth | Gonzaga Basketball, Alysha Clark | Storm Basketball.

Sports Star of the Year | Men's Sports: K.J. Wright | Seattle Seahawks, Kyle Manzardo | WSU Baseball, Kyle Lewis | Mariners, Elijah Molden | UW Football, Jordan Morris | Seattle Sounders FC.

Senior Athletes Submissions: Write in votes for a High School or Collegiate athlete who graduated in 2020.

Winners will be announced on KING 5 during the special awards show on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.