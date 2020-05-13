AP Source: NFL extends virtual offseason work through May

All 32 teams must submit plans for reopening their facilities to the league by Friday

The NFL has updated its Organized Team Activities schedule as the league hopes to begin the upcoming season on time.

A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the NFL has extended its virtual offseason workouts through the end of May.

NFL teams normally would be holding OTAs during May, followed by June minicamps. Those activities are being done remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Coaching and training staffs have worked with the players by conducting classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications.