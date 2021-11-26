Vasilevskiy gets 200th win, Lightning top Kraken 3-0

Ends the Kraken's two-game win streak

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves in his 200th victory and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Seattle Kraken 3-0 for their sixth win in seven games. Steven Stamkos, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Ross Colton scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 8-1-3 in November.

Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay’s first-round pick in the 2012 draft, is 200-86-22 since making his debut on Dec. 16, 2014. He was rarely tested in his 28th shutout and second in two games after blanking the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.