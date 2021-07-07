Van Aert claims Ventoux stage, Pogacar keeps yellow jersey

Belgian champion Wout van Aert has won the super-hard and prestigious Stage 11 of the Tour de France after twice conquering the daunting Mont Ventoux.

MALAUCENE, France (AP) — Belgian champion Wout van Aert has won the super-hard and prestigious Stage 11 of the Tour de France after twice conquering the daunting Mont Ventoux.

Van Aert was part of a breakaway that formed in the early stages of the nearly 200-kilometers trek in southern France featuring an unprecedented double climb of the iconic mountain known as the "Giant of Provence."

Race leader Tadej Pogacar was one minute and 38 seconds behind and kept the yellow jersey.

At 26, Van Aert is widely regarded as a potential Grand Tour winner.