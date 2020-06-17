Huskies Add Grad Transfer QB Kevin Thomson

Thomson played his high school ball at Auburn Riverside

Graduate quarterback Kevin Thomson has joined the University of Washington football program for the 2020 season. Thomson played his high school ball locally at Auburn Riverside. He spent two years at UNLV out of high school, then the past three seasons at Sacramento State.

Last year, Thomson was an NCAA-FCS All-American and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year. As a graduate transfer, Thompson can play immediately and has one year of eligibility remaining.



"We're really pleased that Kevin is returning to play for his hometown school," said UW coach Jimmy Lake. "He adds a lot of experience to our quarterbacks room and should help raise the level of competition for everyone."



Last year, Thomson completed 265 of 450 passes for 3,216 yards and 27 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 619 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Hornets finished 9-4, 7-1 in the Big Sky, to earn a share of the conference title and a berth in the FCS playoffs.