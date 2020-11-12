UW athlete Callie Lind earns scholarship through hard work and passion for basketball

The Huskies are off to a solid 3-1 start, and they have one player who received an early Christmas gift from the team's head coach.

SEATTLE — The University of Washington women's basketball team will face off against the Washington State Cougars at home on Friday. The Huskies are off to a solid 3-1 start, and they have one player who received an early Christmas gift from the team's head coach.

In 2019, the Eastlake High School Wolves made history and won the school's first ever girls basketball state title. Callie Lind, a senior on the team, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the championship game.

“It was just a really cool experience with a lot of my best friends, really glad it happened, really lucky,” said Lind.

The victory was extra sweet for Lind, considering she tore her ACL as a sophomore and wasn’t sure she’d be back on the court.

“That was a super tough, I never had any kind of injury before, it was scary, I was worried, because I played basketball for so long and I was thinking I wanted to play in college, but I was worried by the time I was recovered, I wouldn’t want to play basketball anymore,” said Lind.

Lind rehabbed, returned, and had a great senior season playing for Eastlake and her club team at Eastside Basketball. But she only received interest from Division 2 and 3 schools, and when she was accepted into the school of engineering at the UW, she decided to become a Husky. But, she had no intentions of playing hoops.

“I thought I wanted to relax a little, all I’ve ever done is play sports and go to school, so I was like, maybe I’ll just go for school for once, but then I got here and I was bored,” said Lind. So, she took some advice from one of her AAU coaches.

“What he told me is, I’ll be disappointed in you if you don’t try,” said Lind.

Lind made some calls and got a try-out in hopes of becoming a practice player. She made the cut, but one week into practice, she got a call from UW's women's basketball head coach Jody Wynn.

“When she called me, I thought she was going to say we don’t need you anymore, I was expecting the worst. Why else would she call me? And she called me and asked if I wanted a spot on the team,” said Lind.

"We said there is no guarantee you're going to step foot in a game, but you can help us in practice. And she said that's cool, I'm good with that, Coach," Wynn said.

After Lind said yes, she played in 13 games her freshman season.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, Lind didn’t stop working, she went home and was inspired to get better.

“I had a lot of internal motivation. Once we got home and I realized we weren’t going back to campus, I felt so driven to work so hard,” said Lind.

She got stronger, faster and her game got better. Then, a couple weeks before the first game, Wynn surprised Lind at practice. It was a video telling Lind that she’d been put on a scholarship.

“That was really cool, I’m so grateful for that,” said Lind.

"It couldn't come to a better kid and it wasn't like we were just giving out scholarships. She flat out earned it, she earned her playing time, and she is sticking to what she does best, and she is very successful because of it," Wynn said.

Four games into the season, Lind is averaging nearly six points a game and she’s shooting 50% from three-point range. From practice squad to hitting three pointers against Stanford, Lind aimed high and didn’t disappoint that former coach.