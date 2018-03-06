The University of Washington softball team has advanced to the final round of the College World Series. The team faces Florida State on Monday in the best-of-three series.

UW eliminated Oklahoma with a 3-0 victory on Sunday. Taran Alvelo shut out the two-time defending national champions for the win. Julia DePonte had three hits and two RBIs.

The Huskies (52-8) will try to win their second national title starting Monday, when they play Florida State in the best-of-three series. Washington won the championship in 2009.

Oklahoma (57-5) was trying to join UCLA as the only programs to win three straight titles. The Sooners entered the World Series as the nation's highest-scoring team, but Washington shut them out twice.

Oklahoma started No. 2 pitcher Paige Lowary, but ace Paige Parker replaced her early. Parker gave up one run and four hits in four innings in her final college game. She finished her career with 10 World Series victories.

Washington will face Florida State in the @NCAAsoftball WCWS championship series.



Game one is set for tomorrow at 4PM (PT) on ESPN. #MightyAreTheWomen



>> https://t.co/Mns4ESePvn pic.twitter.com/9d1TCqtZrd — Washington Softball (@UWSoftball) June 4, 2018

© 2018 KING