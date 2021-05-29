UW softball season ends in Oklahoma

The Huskies finish the season 45-14

NORMAN, Okla. – Washington’s bid for a fourth straight Women’s College World Series trip came to a close as the Huskies fell to the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 in Super Regionals. Washington finishes the season 45-14 overall, its fourth consecutive full season winning 45 or more games.

This was the fifth straight year and 11th time in the last 12 years Washington has made at least Super Regionals. Even Gabbie Plain couldn't contain the Sooners offensive machine. Oklahoma, led by Jocelyn Alo's 30th home run of the season, raised its team total to 146 homers this season. The Sooners have now hit two home runs in the same inning for the 31st time in 2021.

Jadelyn Allchin doubled in the game, her third extra-base hit in the last four games. Baylee Klingler had the RBI for Washington, giving her 53 on the season, good for fourth in the Pac-12 to go along with her conference-leading 56 runs scored. Sami Reynolds also singled to give her four hits in the last three games and three hits this weekend.