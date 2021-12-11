UW men's soccer headed to National Championship game after win over Georgetown

CARY, N.C. -- The Washington men's soccer team is going to play for the title in the NCAA College Cup.



The Huskies beat No. 3 Georgetown 2-1 to punch their ticket to the title game on Sunday against 8th-ranked Clemson. The Tigers defeated Notre Dame in a shootout in the other Final Four match-up.



"I'm just very proud of our guys," head coach Jamie Clark said of the match. "That's a really good Georgetown team. They were certainly good enough to move on today. We've been seizing moments lately. In soccer, if you take advantage of your moments, you're going to keep winning your games."



In the first half, both teams were ready for battle but neither side could muster enough offense. After 45 minutes of play, the score was tied 0-0 and neither squad managed a shot on goal.



Lucas Meek opened the scoring in the 54th minute when he whipped the ball through the box and into the back of the net.