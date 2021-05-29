UW men sweep IRA's; win national rowing championship

Huskies return to the top of the podium for the first time since 2015

WEST WINDSOR, NJ - The Washington Huskies men's rowing team swept all four grand finals on Saturday at the 2021 Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship Regatta. It's the Huskies' 19th national championship, the first one since 2015.

The Dawgs won the varsity eight, second varsity eight, third varsity eight and the varsity four. The Huskies finished the marquee race in 5:59.707 to Cal's 6:02.953. Dartmouth was third.

"Everything went pretty smoothly, obviously, and the guys rose to pretty much every challenge this year," said Michael Callahan, who won his seventh national title as Washington head coach. "This was another one. They performed amazingly today."

