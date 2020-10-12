Washington picks up 1st win with 73-41 romp over Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Quade Green scored 18 points, Nate Pryor added 13 and Washington picked up its first win of the season with a 73-41 win over crosstown rival Seattle.
After struggling at the offensive end through the first three games, Washington finally discovered a scoring spark with the backcourt duo of Pryor and Green. Pryor had 11 of his 13 points in the first half, including nine points during a key 22-5 run to close out the first half. Green made 6 of 7 shots coming off the bench and played just 18 minutes.
Emeka Udenyi led Seattle with 12 points, all of them coming in the first half.