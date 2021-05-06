UW beats Missouri State, advances to Elite 8

3rd postseason clean sheet for Sam Fowler, most in UW history

CARY, N.C. – The Washington Huskies advanced to the Elite Eight for the second consecutive year, beating Missouri State 2-0. Lucas Meek and Nick Scardina scored for the Dawgs.

The Huskies broke through in the 65th minute, just a few minutes after a save from Sam Fowler on Missouri State’s first corner of the game. Meek headed in a looping pass from Kalani Kossa-Rienzi for the first goal.

65' | Kossa-Rienzi sends it in and Meek does the rest!



📺https://t.co/SWrbzlUuXA



MSU 0

MSU 0
UW 1

In the 79th minute, Scardina pushed a rebound in for the second goal. Washington controlled the ball for most of the final 25 minutes. Huskies keeper Sam Fowler now has three postseason clean sheets, the most in school history.

79' | What a two-man game from Threadgold and Scardina!



📺https://t.co/SWrbzlUuXA



MSU 0

MSU 0
UW 2

This is the Huskies' third trip to the Elite Eight in program history. This is also the first time in program history that Washington has won multiple postseason games in back-to-back years.