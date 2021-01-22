Carlson paces hot-shooting Utah past Washington State, 71-56

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the first double-double by a Utah player this season, and the balanced, potent Utes offense handed Washington State a stinging 71-56 defeat at home.

Washington State had lost but once at Friel Court this season, 86-82 in double overtime to Arizona on Jan. 2. Thursday, Utah made seven of its first 10 shots and never looked back. Four other Utes reached double figures with Timmy Allen scoring 13, Alfonso Plummer and Riley Battin 12 each and Mikael Jantunen 10.