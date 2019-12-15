MELBOURNE, Australia - Tiger Woods got the Americans going with the first point on the board. The rest of his U.S. team followed by rallying from a two-point deficit to win the Presidents Cup for the eighth straight time.

The Americans won the Sunday singles session for the first time since 2009. Their red scores filled the scoreboards all day. Patrick Reed was without his regular caddie, who had to sit out for shoving a fan Saturday. Reed went up big early and won for the first time this week.

Matt Kuchar wrapped up the title with a birdie on the 17th hole.

Woods was the first playing captain in 25 years. He went 3-0.