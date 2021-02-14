x
Usman stops Burns in 3rd, keeps welterweight belt at UFC 258

Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns with punches 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258 to retain his welterweight title.
Credit: AP
Kamaru Usman celebrates after his win against Tyron Woodley in a welterweight mixed martial arts title fight at UFC 235, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns with punches 34 seconds into the third round at UFC 258 to retain his welterweight title.

Usman also earned his 13th consecutive UFC victory to break Georges St. Pierre's UFC record for welterweights. 

Usman defended his title for the third time with another resourceful, clever performance that ended with a dramatic display of power to stop Burns, his former teammate and sparring partner. 

Usman also tied Khabib Nurmagomedov's mark for the second-most consecutive wins to start a UFC career.

 Usman put Burns flat on his back with a perfectly placed right hand just 25 seconds into the third round.