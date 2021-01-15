Mobley brothers lead USC to 95-68 rout of Washington

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Isaiah Mobley scored a career-high 18 points, Evan Mobley added 17 points and Southern California routed Washington 95-68 on Thursday night.
The Trojans, who are 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the Pac-12, won their fifth in a row overall, and their fourth straight league game for the first time since 2018.
The Huskies fell to 1-10 overall and 0-6 in league play. They were led by Erik Stevenson with 16 points. Jamal Bey added 11 points in the team’s seventh straight loss overall. They haven’t won at USC since Dec. 29, 2017.