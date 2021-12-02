x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Mobley brothers carry No. 20 USC past Washington, 69-54

Quade Green led Washington with 16 points
Credit: AP
Washington coach Mike Hopkins reacts from the bench as he watches guard Quade Green, left, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54. 

Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies. USC outscored Washington 46-22 in the paint and held a 41-24 advantage in rebounds. 

Quade Green led Washington with 16 points.