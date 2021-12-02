Mobley brothers carry No. 20 USC past Washington, 69-54

SEATTLE (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 17 points, brother Isaiah Mobley added 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Southern California rolled past Washington 69-54.
Ranked for the first time since early in the 2017-18 season, the Trojans won for the 11th time in their past 12 games thanks to another stellar defensive performance and a dominant effort on the interior against the undersized Huskies. USC outscored Washington 46-22 in the paint and held a 41-24 advantage in rebounds.
Quade Green led Washington with 16 points.