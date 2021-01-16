Sanders, USC women beat No. 25 Washington St. 81-77 in OT

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 26 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77.

The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall. Washington State, which played the program’s first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped.

Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way.