Sanders, USC women beat No. 25 Washington St. 81-77 in OT

Charlisse Leger-Walker finished with 26 points
Washington State's Charlisse Leger-Walker dribbles the ball. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State 81-77. 

The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall. Washington State, which played the program’s first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped. 

Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. 

Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.