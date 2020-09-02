Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands combined for a 6-4, 6-0 doubles victory over the duo of Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the U.S. a 3-2 win over Latvia in their Fed Cup qualifying match. Kenin and Serena Williams lost singles matches earlier in the day. That left doubles as the deciding match in the best-of-five meeting. The duo of Kenin and Mattek-Sands dominated the tired Latvians and clinched the U.S. a trip to the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest, Hungary. Williams' loss was her first in singles in the Fed Cup. She had been 14-0.