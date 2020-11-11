Kraken expect training center to open in summer of '21

SEATTLE (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken expect to have the main portion of their training facility open in plenty of time for the team’s first NHL season. The primary NHL rink, locker rooms, training areas and front office space are on target to be finished by mid-July.

The training center is be constructed in two phases with the initial focus on finishing the needed facilities for the team to play its first season in 2021-22. The second phase, which includes two additional rinks that will be used for community activities, should be finished in the late summer or early fall of next year. The center will also feature a medical facility, corporate offices, a restaurant and sports bar.