UFC: Nurmagomedov agrees to return Oct. 24 against Gaethje

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24.

Nurmagomedov became one of MMA's biggest stars at UFC 229 in October 2018 with his fourth-round stoppage of Conor McGregor and his subsequent leap into the stands to fight members of McGregor's entourage.

Nurmagomedov holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA, and he became the UFC's lightweight champion in April 2018 by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt.

He has defended his title just twice, but he defeated interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier by submission last September in his most recent fight.