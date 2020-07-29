x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

sports

UFC: Nurmagomedov agrees to return Oct. 24 against Gaethje

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 7 2019, file photo, Russian UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, right, fights with UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, of Lafayette, La., during lightweight title mixed martial arts bout in Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to return against interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24. UFC President Dana White announced the matchup Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Khaled, File)

Undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has agreed to face interim champ Justin Gaethje on Oct. 24.

Nurmagomedov became one of MMA's biggest stars at UFC 229 in October 2018 with his fourth-round stoppage of Conor McGregor and his subsequent leap into the stands to fight members of McGregor's entourage. 

Nurmagomedov holds the longest active unbeaten streak in MMA, and he became the UFC's lightweight champion in April 2018 by defeating Al Iaquinta for the vacant belt. 

He has defended his title just twice, but he defeated interim lightweight champ Dustin Poirier by submission last September in his most recent fight. 

Nurmagomedov lives in Russia but usually trains for his fights in the Bay Area.