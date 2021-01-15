UCLA rolls to 91-61 win over WSU, goes to 6-0 in Pac-12

Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 23 points

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 17 points and UCLA rolled to a 91-61 victory over Washington State, extending its overall winning streak to five and its home-court victory streak to 14.

The Bruins (10-2, 6-0 Pac-12) remain the lone undefeated team in league play. They are off to their best start in the Pac-12 since going 7-0 to begin the 1993-94 season.