UCLA holds off Washington, 58-46, advances to Pac 12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 UCLA hold off Washington in a 58-46 victory in a Pac-12 quarterfinal. Charisma Osborne also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4), while Lauryn Miller had nine points and Natalie Chou added seven.
UCLA staved off upset-minded Washington, which pulled within three early in the fourth but couldn’t gain enough momentum to seize control of the game.
Quay Miller had a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds, while Tameiya Sadler chipped in 12 for Washington (7-14).