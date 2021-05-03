UCLA holds off Washington, 58-46, advances to Pac 12 semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 UCLA hold off Washington in a 58-46 victory in a Pac-12 quarterfinal. Charisma Osborne also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4), while Lauryn Miller had nine points and Natalie Chou added seven.