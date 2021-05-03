x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

UCLA holds off Washington, 58-46, advances to Pac 12 semis

Quay Miller had a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds
Credit: AP
UCLA guard Chantel Horvat (0) is defended by Washington forward Khayla Rooks (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 UCLA hold off Washington in a 58-46 victory in a Pac-12 quarterfinal. Charisma Osborne also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4), while Lauryn Miller had nine points and Natalie Chou added seven. 

UCLA staved off upset-minded Washington, which pulled within three early in the fourth but couldn’t gain enough momentum to seize control of the game. 

Quay Miller had a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds, while Tameiya Sadler chipped in 12 for Washington (7-14).