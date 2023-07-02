Tyson brothers reunited at Seattle University

Former Bothell High star Cameron Tyson has been a huge part of their success, but he's not the only Tyson family member making an impact for the Redhawks.

SEATTLE — The Seattle University men's basketball team is in the hunt for the WAC title.

Cameron Tyson currently leads the Red Hawks in scoring, but he's not the only from his family that can drain from long range.

D'Marques Tyson played for the University of Portland and is one of the school's all-time best three-point shooters.

D'Marques and Cameron were both coached by their dad, but Cameron was inspired by his big brother.

"I wanted to follow in his footsteps. That's my big brother and I not only wanted to follow in his footsteps, but I wanted to be better than he was," said Cameron.

Separated only by four years, D'Marques and Cameron built a bond through basketball.

"We played one-on-one, he'd lose and he wanted to play again - he wanted to play again until he was so frustrated that he couldn't play anymore. And I think that's why he's the way he is now. He's the ultimate competitor. He'll never back down and never give up," said D'Marques.

"I got frustrated, I'm not going to say I cried, but I was frustrated," said Cameron.

Cameron broke Zach Lavine's all-time scoring record at Bothell.

In 2021, Cameron made the final four with Houston, but then transferred to Seattle U to be closer to family.

That same year, D'Marques decided to end his professional career in Europe and became a coach.

The two would be reunited at Seattle U.

"That's very special. I mean, not a lot of people will have the opportunity to play for somebody in their family, let alone a brother and especially at this level. So just every day you know he has your best interests at heart. You know, he loves you and then when it's in between these lines, he's my coach but as soon as we leave, he turns into my brother," said Cameron.

"When I see him out there and you know he goes on his little run and scores 14 straight, it's hard not to be really happy for him," said D'Marques.