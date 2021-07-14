x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tour de France leader Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees

Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar taken a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees.
Credit: AP
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, crosses the finish line to win the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 178.4 kilometers (110.9 miles) with start in Muret and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan Col du Portet, France, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France (AP) — Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar has finished ahead of his rivals and taken a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees. 

The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level. 

It was the highest stage finish this year. Pogacar finished ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz. 

Rigoberto Uran dropped back to fourth overall. 

The defending champion Pogacar stretched his overall lead in the GC to 5 minutes, 39 seconds over Vingegaard.