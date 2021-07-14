Tour de France leader Pogacar beats rivals in Pyrenees

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN, France (AP) — Tour de France leader Tadej Pogacar has finished ahead of his rivals and taken a major step toward defending his title with a perfectly executed 17th-stage win in the Pyrenees.
The 22-year-old Pogacar made his move with 8.5 kilometers to go on Col de Portet when he powered past previous leader Anthony Perez on his way to victory at 2,215 meters above sea level.
It was the highest stage finish this year. Pogacar finished ahead of Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz.
Rigoberto Uran dropped back to fourth overall.
The defending champion Pogacar stretched his overall lead in the GC to 5 minutes, 39 seconds over Vingegaard.