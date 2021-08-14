x
Torrens' HR, 5 RBIs lift Mariners over Blue Jays 9-3

The Mariners' streak of 10 straight games decided by two or fewer runs came to an end. It was one shy of the team record.
SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners. 

Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3.  Torrens added a two-run double in the eighth inning.

Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France’s leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh.

Keynan Middleton (1-2) struck out one in the seventh inning for the win. Yusei Kikuchi started for the Mariners. He gave up three runs on five hits in four-and-a-third innings of work.