Torrens' HR, 5 RBIs lift Mariners over Blue Jays 9-3

The Mariners' streak of 10 straight games decided by two or fewer runs came to an end. It was one shy of the team record.

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners.

Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3. Torrens added a two-run double in the eighth inning.

Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France’s leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh.