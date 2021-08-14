Torrens' HR, 5 RBIs lift Mariners over Blue Jays 9-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto center fielder George Springer departed with an ankle injury, part of a tough night for the Blue Jays during a 9-3 loss to Luis Torrens and the Seattle Mariners.
Torrens’ three-run homer off Trevor Richards in the seventh inning lifted the Mariners to their fourth straight win. Jarred Kelenic followed with his sixth homer, making it 6-3. Torrens added a two-run double in the eighth inning.
Springer hurt his left ankle while attempting to catch Ty France’s leadoff triple off the top of the wall in right-center in the seventh.
Keynan Middleton (1-2) struck out one in the seventh inning for the win. Yusei Kikuchi started for the Mariners. He gave up three runs on five hits in four-and-a-third innings of work.