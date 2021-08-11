x
Torrens' 9th-inning single sends Mariners over Rangers 2-1

Seattle starter Taylor Anderson gave up one run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his first home game with the Mariners
Credit: AP
Seattle Mariners' Luis Torrens, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after his single scored Jarred Kelenic with the winning run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Seattle. The Mariners won 2-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens hit a ninth-inning single to score the winning run, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 2-1. It was the Mariners’ major league-leading 38th one-run game, 24 of them wins. 

Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game 1-all in the sixth inning. He then doubled off Dennis Santana to begin the ninth, moved to third on Jake Fraley’s one-out single and scored on Torrens’ drive to the wall in right-center. 

The Rangers have lost seven of eight after snapping a 14-game road losing streak Tuesday night against the Mariners.

