Toro's triple helps Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tiebreaking triple in the top of the 10th inning, and Diego Castillo shut down Baltimore in the bottom half to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night.

With the automatic runner on third and one out, Toro hit a drive to deep center field off Jorge López (3-3). Cedric Mullins ran it down at the wall but couldn't hold onto the ball. Toro sped around to third, but then López retired Luis Torrens and Jesse Winker — both of whom had three hits on the night — to limit the Mariners to a run.

Castillo (2-0) made it hold up, striking out Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle before rookie Adley Rutschman hit a line drive into the Mariners' defensive shift. The Seattle reliever retired all six hitters he faced.

The Orioles led 3-2 before a wild sixth inning that included seven runs and five pitching changes. Eugenio Suárez tied the game with an RBI single, chasing Baltimore starter Jordan Lyles. Adam Frazier followed with a sacrifice fly off Cionel Pérez, and after two walks loaded the bases, Joey Krehbiel came on and allowed a two-run single by Torrens that made it 6-3.

The Orioles struck back when Ramón Urías hit an RBI double and Cedric Mullins tied it at 6 with a two-run double down the left-field line.

Hays opened the scoring for Baltimore with an RBI single in the first, and Mountcastle followed with a run-scoring double. Seattle tied it in the second when Winker hit an RBI single and Torrens later scored on a throwing error by Rutschman, the Baltimore catcher.

Lyles allowed four earned runs in five-plus innings. Seattle starter Chris Flexen allowed three in five innings.

Former Orioles' pitcher Poole was at Camden Yards on Thursday night for Lou Gehrig Day, when baseball celebrates the life and legacy of the Yankees’ Hall of Famer, who died on June 2, 1941, of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

Poole describes the past year almost matter-of-factly, even though the effects of ALS on the former reliever are anything but.

“I'm going to say a downhill spiral, but not in the negative sense. I'm not sad, or ‘woe is me.’ It's just the way it is," the 56-year-old said. "When I was diagnosed, I could still walk, my left arm still worked, I could speak well. In a matter of 11 months, (I'm) in a wheelchair and I adapt. That's the main word that it's been about, adapting and appreciating whatever I can accomplish in a given day.”

Poole's son, Hayden, threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Baltimore Orioles faced Seattle.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Baltimore GM Mike Elias announced before the game that top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez has a strained lat muscle. ... Krehbiel left the game after just two batters in the sixth because of right shoulder discomfort.

UP NEXT

The Mariners begin a three-game series at Texas on Friday night. Logan Gilbert (5-2) starts for Seattle against Dane Dunning (1-3).