Former Celtics star Tommy Heinsohn dead at 86

Heinsohn was with the Celtics for over 60 years
Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Heinsohn gestures during the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2015 of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn has died at age 86.

Heinsohn was a player, coach and broadcaster who was with the team for all 17 of its NBA championships. He beat out teammate Bill Russell for the NBA’s rookie of the year award in 1956 and combined with his fellow future Hall of Famer to win eight championships in nine years.

After retiring, Heinsohn broadcast the team’s games for three years before moving to the bench in 1969, succeeding Russell. Under Heinsohn, the Celtics won two more titles 1974 and ’76 and he was inducted into the Hall for a second time for his coaching.

Heinsohn returned to the broadcast booth in 1979.