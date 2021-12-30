Tkachuk, Gaudreau lead Flames to 6-4 win over Kraken

Once again, the Kraken's defense fails following a big goal

SEATTLE (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal with 2:26 left and had two assists as the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 6-4 in their first game in nearly three weeks.

Johnny Gaudreau added two goals and assisted on the game-winner to give the Flames their first victory since Dec. 3. Milan Lucic, Andrew Mangiapane and Noah Hanifin also scored for Calgary, which handed Seattle its fourth straight loss.