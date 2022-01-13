Timme's 30 lead No. 2 Gonzaga over BYU 110-84

Zags shoot 69% for the game

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival BYU 110-84 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games.

Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga, which shot 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.