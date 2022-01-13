x
Timme's 30 lead No. 2 Gonzaga over BYU 110-84

Zags shoot 69% for the game
Credit: AP
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme, left, shoots in front of BYU forward Caleb Lohner during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 30 points on 13-of-14 shooting and No. 2 Gonzaga beat rival BYU 110-84 to extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 61 games. 

Andrew Nembhard had 22 points and 12 assists, and Julian Strawther added 20 points for Gonzaga, which shot 69% in the game and made 11 3-pointers. Chet Holmgren added 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. 

Alex Barcello scored 19 points to lead BYU, which was the last WCC team to beat Gonzaga in February of 2020. The Zags have won 23 conference games in a row since, also the longest streak in the nation.

