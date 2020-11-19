Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 overall pick in NBA Draft

The draft is usually held in June in New York, but this year Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks from ESPN headquarters.

MINNEAPOLIS — The 2020 NBA Draft is here and the Minnesota Timberwolves have made their choice, they picked Anthony Edwards with No. 1 overall pick.

Edwards is a 6-foot-5 freshman shooting guard from Georgia. He finished his high school career at Holy Spirit Preparatory School in his hometown of Atlanta, where he was rated a consensus five-star recruit and one of the best players in the 2019 class. As a senior, he earned McDonald's All-American and USA Today All-USA first team honors. At Georgia, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year. Edwards turned 19 in August. Edwards chose the Bulldogs over offers from Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina.

Edwards becomes the 11th straight one-and-done player to be the No. 1 pick. He averaged 19.1 points for the Bulldogs, tops among all freshman.

And there it is! Anthony Edwards is your newest Timberwolf! #FirstOverall — Eric Perkins (@PerkatPlay) November 19, 2020

Fittingly, Anthony Edwards played for a peewee football team called the #Vikings ... and now he's coming to Minnesota — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) November 19, 2020

Golden State has the second pick followed by Charlotte with the third selection.

The Timberwolves also have picks No. 17 and No. 33 in the draft.

The NBA Draft is usually held in June in New York, but this year Commissioner Adam Silver will make the picks from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

The draft was delayed multiple times from its usual June spot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

