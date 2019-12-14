Jack Thompson was the third overall pick in the 1979 NFL draft by the Cincinnati Bengals and the first quarterback taken in that draft.

The former Washington State Cougar played six years in the NFL, four with the Bengals and two with Tampa Bay. Thompson joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about a record-setting college career which WSU wasted no time recognizing by retiring his number almost immediately (22:30).

Thompson talks about a last-minute twist he experienced on the first day of the NFL Draft (8:38) as well as a pro career that started in Cincinnati and saw Thompson play in the second coldest game ever in the NFL (1:00). Thompson also shares funny stories along the way involving an experience with Hall of Famer Roger Staubauch (17:00), Mike Leach (41:00) and fellow Cougars Drew Bledsoe and Robbie Tobeck (27:55).

Where did his nickname "The Throwin' Samoan" come from as well as his Twitter handle "@PapaThrow? The answers lie in this week's Silvi Knows podcast.