Former Coug Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

Warriors make it official today

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season.

The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday.

Good day to revisit Klay Thompson's 37-point quarter.



Here are highlights from that day set to the original KNBR audio. Tim Roye and Tom Tolbert on the call 🎙📻 pic.twitter.com/Z1WCKhY0vs — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) November 19, 2020