x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Sports

Former Coug Klay Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

Warriors make it official today
Credit: AP
FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson sits on the bench watching teammates during practice for the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, that Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California the day before. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors said Thursday that Klay Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season. 

The team said in a tweet that an MRI done in Los Angeles confirmed the injury. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. 

Thompson didn’t play at all during the coronavirus-shortened season as he worked his way back from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee. He suffered that injury during the 2019 NBA Finals.