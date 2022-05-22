Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff after 7-shot rally

John Mahaffey in the 1978 PGA Championship was the other player to come from seven shots behind on the final day

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Justin Thomas is a major champion when he least expected it.

Thomas matched a PGA Championship record Sunday when he rallied from a seven-shot deficit at Southern Hills, and then saved his most exquisite shot-making for a three-hole playoff to defeat Will Zalatoris.

He closed with a 3-under 67, matching the low score of a final round made difficult more by nerves than the wind. He seized control in the playoff with a 3-wood to 35 feet on the 301-yard 17th hole for a two-putt birdie.

He tapped in for par and stood erect with a smile, a mixture of joy and disbelief.

“I was asked early in the week what lead is safe and I said, ‘No lead,'” Thomas said. “I can't believe I found myself in a playoff.”

This putt from the parking lot on the 11th hole to jumpstart Justin Thomas' comeback was absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/OOzqTsbkZh — GOLF on CBS ⛳ (@GOLFonCBS) May 23, 2022

Thomas needed plenty of help, and Mito Pereira provided it in a tragic finish. The 27-year-old from Chile, playing in only his second major, took a one-shot lead to the final hole and drove into a creek to make double bogey.

It was the first time since Phil Mickelson at Winged Foot in the 2006 U.S. Open that a player lost a one-shot lead on the final hole to lose a major.

Zalatoris looked like he had thrown away his chances for a first major — and first PGA Tour victory — when he three-putted from just outside 20 feet on the 16th hole. But he responded with a birdie from the bunker at the 17th and holed an 8-foot par putt on the 18th for a 71.

He joined Thomas at 5-under 275, and they played on when Pereira faltered.

Thomas had gone 14 months without winning, dating to The Players Championship last year. Now he has a pair of PGA titles with his 15 career victories.