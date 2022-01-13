Thomas, Buchenvich score, Blues come back to beat Kraken 2-1

The Kraken conceded two third-period goals to suffer their eighth straight loss.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich scored in the third period as the St. Louis Blues came back to beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1.

The Kraken led 1-0 after the first intermission thanks to an Alex Wennberg goal with five minutes remaining in the opening period. After a scoreless second period, the Blues tied the game with Thomas' goal 1:29 into the final period.

Buchnevich’s power-play goal off a slick no-look pass from Ivan Barbashev at 5:30 of the third period gave St. Louis the lead for good.

Ville Husso made 31 saves and the Blues extended their home point streak to 13 games, going back to Nov. 18. It is the third-longest stretch in franchise history.