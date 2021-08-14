Third-string QB Peterman leads Raiders 20-7 over Seahawks

QB Geno Smith left the game with a concussion

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 29 of 38 pass attempts for 246 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders opened the preseason with a 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

With starter Derek Carr predictably skipping the opener, and backup Marcus Mariota nursing a leg injury, Peterman looked solid while playing nearly the entire game. Case Cookus replaced him after the two-minute warning to hand the ball off in his only play. Peterman targeted 12 players and connected with 11.

Few starters played for the Seahawks with none of the big offensive guns taking the field. Geno Smith started for Seattle. He finished 4 of 10 for 46 yards before leaving with a concussion in the first half. Alex McGough replaced Smith and threw for 54 yards and a touchdown. Sean Mannion finished the night for Seattle, completing 5 of 8 for 15 yards.

DeeJay Dallas ran for 24 yards on five carries. He also caught a pair of balls for 45 yards and a touchdown.

