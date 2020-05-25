Woods, Manning win a TV charity match as good as real thing

This exhibition match was as entertaining as the real thing.

Tom Brady delivered the shot of the match by holing out from the fairway. Tiger Woods didn't miss a fairway and earned some revenge on Phil Mickelson.

Woods and Manning took the lead on the third hole and never trailed, once building a 3-up lead in fourballs on the front nine. Manning making two birdies before the turn, although one was a net par.

This exhibition match was as entertaining as the real thing. It was called, “The Match: Champions for Charity,” and it was the second and final TV exhibition before the PGA Tour returns for real at Colonial in just over two weeks. Woods and Peyton Manning won 1-up.

Brady took plenty of teasing from TV analysts Charles Barkley and Justin Thomas. Brooks Koepka (KOEHP’-kuh) offered $100,000 to the cause if Brady could just make a par. Brady quieted his critics on the par-5 seventh as his fourth shot landed beyond the pin and spun back into the cup.