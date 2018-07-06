It was poised to be a very American moment: a bald eagle would soar into view during the National Anthem at a Major League baseball game.

Instead, the eagle bee-lined for a tall Canadian and tried landing on James "Big Maple" Paxton.

It happened April 5 before the Seattle Mariners played the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Mariners' pitcher managed to keep his cool while the eagle's talons and beak poked around his back. While the bird's handler raced over to retrieve his eagle, the moment was becoming an instant replay.

Now the scene will be memorialized in Mariners history with its very own bobblehead.

The team announced a James Paxton bobblehead giveaway for July 1 with - you guessed it - an eagle perched on his shoulder. The Sunday game starts at 1:10 p.m. against the Royals. The first 20,000 fans will receive a bobblehead, presented by ROOT SPORTS.

The eagle has landed... on James Paxton's shoulder! Be one of the first 20,000 fans on July 1 and snag yourself a James Paxton "Big Maple" Bobblehead—presented by @ROOTSPORTS_NW.



🍁

